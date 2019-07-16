Comparing of Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B)

We are contrasting Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Residential Construction companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Housing Corporation 13 2.02 N/A 0.90 13.52 Lennar Corporation 39 0.70 N/A 5.47 7.73

Demonstrates Legacy Housing Corporation and Lennar Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Lennar Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Legacy Housing Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Legacy Housing Corporation and Lennar Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Housing Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Lennar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Legacy Housing Corporation and Lennar Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 0%. Legacy Housing Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 58.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Housing Corporation 2.37% 7.75% -9.77% 0% 0% 1.42% Lennar Corporation 3.52% 4.44% 8.87% 22.48% -3% 35.14%

For the past year Legacy Housing Corporation has weaker performance than Lennar Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lennar Corporation beats Legacy Housing Corporation.