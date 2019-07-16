Comparing of Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B)

We are contrasting Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Residential Construction companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Housing Corporation
|13
|2.02
|N/A
|0.90
|13.52
|Lennar Corporation
|39
|0.70
|N/A
|5.47
|7.73
Demonstrates Legacy Housing Corporation and Lennar Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Lennar Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Housing Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Legacy Housing Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Legacy Housing Corporation and Lennar Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Housing Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Lennar Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Legacy Housing Corporation and Lennar Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 15.9% and 0%. Legacy Housing Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 58.8%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Housing Corporation
|2.37%
|7.75%
|-9.77%
|0%
|0%
|1.42%
|Lennar Corporation
|3.52%
|4.44%
|8.87%
|22.48%
|-3%
|35.14%
For the past year Legacy Housing Corporation has weaker performance than Lennar Corporation
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Lennar Corporation beats Legacy Housing Corporation.
