Comparing of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Legacy Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, MTech Acquisition Corp. has 4.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp.
