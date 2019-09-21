Comparing of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:)

Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Legacy Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.2% of MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, MTech Acquisition Corp. has 4.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp.