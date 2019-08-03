Comparing of Legacy Acquisition Corp. (LGC) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

We are contrasting Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Legacy Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Legacy Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Longevity Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.