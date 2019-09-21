Comparing of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Leap Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Leap Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 183.87% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Leap Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40% and 21.3% respectively. Insiders held 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.