Comparing of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.91 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Table 2 shows Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Current Ratio of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

In next table is delivered Leap Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s potential upside is 60.60% and its average target price is $15.

Institutional investors held 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares and 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.