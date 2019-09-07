Comparing of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.43 N/A 3.09 12.54 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Lazard Ltd and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 14.54%. About 1% of Lazard Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.