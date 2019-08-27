Comparing of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.40 N/A 3.09 12.54 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lazard Ltd and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Lazard Ltd shares. Competitively, 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.