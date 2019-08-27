Comparing of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lazard Ltd
|36
|1.40
|N/A
|3.09
|12.54
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Lazard Ltd and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lazard Ltd
|0.00%
|56.4%
|10.5%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.4% of Lazard Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Lazard Ltd shares. Competitively, 0.07% are Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lazard Ltd
|2.54%
|11.33%
|0.28%
|-1.44%
|-26.27%
|6.25%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Summary
Lazard Ltd beats Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.
Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.