Comparing of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.64 N/A 3.65 9.60 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 48 12.21 N/A 1.73 28.27

Table 1 demonstrates Lazard Ltd and Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hamilton Lane Incorporated is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lazard Ltd. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Lazard Ltd’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 42.5% 11.8%

Analyst Ratings

Lazard Ltd and Hamilton Lane Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

$45 is Lazard Ltd’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.58%. Competitively the consensus price target of Hamilton Lane Incorporated is $60, which is potential -0.89% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lazard Ltd seems more appealing than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lazard Ltd and Hamilton Lane Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 85.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.2% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% Hamilton Lane Incorporated -2.51% 4.04% 12.51% 29.51% 8.3% 32.27%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has -3.79% weaker performance while Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 32.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.