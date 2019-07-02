Comparing of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 37 1.42 N/A 3.65 9.60 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lazard Ltd and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Lazard Ltd and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Lazard Ltd shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Lazard Ltd’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year Lazard Ltd has -3.79% weaker performance while Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 21.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.