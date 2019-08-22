Comparing of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 36 1.41 N/A 3.09 12.54 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.77 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lazard Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Lazard Ltd has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lazard Ltd and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lazard Ltd and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 13.32%. Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year Lazard Ltd’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.