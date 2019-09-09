Comparing of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Both Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 15 6.94 N/A -0.11 0.00 Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 140 10.60 N/A 2.43 60.95

Table 1 highlights Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% -5% -2.1% Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 14%

Volatility and Risk

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.32. In other hand, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Monolithic Power Systems Inc. are 6.3 and 4.7 respectively. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $157.5 average target price and a 2.39% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. has 6.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 15.19% 28.08% 43.37% 147.95% 148.91% 179.48% Monolithic Power Systems Inc. -3.36% 6.81% -4.04% 16.88% 13.06% 27.45%

For the past year Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was more bullish than Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market segments. It offers direct current (DC) to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. In addition, it offers alternating current (AC)/DC offline solutions for lighting illumination applications; and AC/DC power conversion solutions for various end products that plug into a wall outlet. The company markets its products through third party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.