Comparing of Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Both Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 0.88 12.46M 0.08 42.47 Sierra Wireless Inc. 11 2.83 32.22M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lantronix Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Lantronix Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 362,958,431.65% 5.5% 4.1% Sierra Wireless Inc. 292,909,090.91% -6.2% -4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Lantronix Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc.’s 116.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

Lantronix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Sierra Wireless Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Lantronix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Wireless Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lantronix Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$4.25 is Lantronix Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lantronix Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.7% and 28.9%. Insiders owned roughly 12.6% of Lantronix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Wireless Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats Sierra Wireless Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.