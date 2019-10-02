Comparing of Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 0.88 12.46M 0.08 42.47 Infinera Corporation 5 -0.41 154.10M -1.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lantronix Inc. and Infinera Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 363,201,772.28% 5.5% 4.1% Infinera Corporation 2,969,171,483.62% -46.5% -22.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that Lantronix Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Infinera Corporation’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Lantronix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infinera Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Lantronix Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Lantronix Inc. and Infinera Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinera Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Lantronix Inc.’s average price target is $4.25, while its potential upside is 25.00%. Meanwhile, Infinera Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 51.52%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Infinera Corporation seems more appealing than Lantronix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.7% of Lantronix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Infinera Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% are Lantronix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Infinera Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26%

For the past year Lantronix Inc. had bullish trend while Infinera Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Infinera Corporation.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.