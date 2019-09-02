Comparing of Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Since Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix Inc. 3 1.52 N/A 0.08 42.47 A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.34 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Lantronix Inc. and A10 Networks Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lantronix Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Lantronix Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. A10 Networks Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lantronix Inc. are 3.5 and 2.6. Competitively, A10 Networks Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lantronix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A10 Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lantronix Inc. and A10 Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 68.7% respectively. Insiders held 12.6% of Lantronix Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are A10 Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01% A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47%

For the past year Lantronix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than A10 Networks Inc.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors A10 Networks Inc.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.