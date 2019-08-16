Comparing of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 24 2.60 N/A 0.98 23.08 Intersect ENT Inc. 27 4.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0.00% 51.6% 9.2% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lantheus Holdings Inc. are 2.6 and 2. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc. has 6.5 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The downside potential is -4.97% for Lantheus Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $22. Competitively Intersect ENT Inc. has a consensus price target of $29.75, with potential upside of 81.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intersect ENT Inc. looks more robust than Lantheus Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 0%. About 3% of Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -21.84% -21.13% -5.12% 36.18% 70.08% 44.54% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.