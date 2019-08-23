Comparing of Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Since Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.39 N/A -7.31 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 14 1.36 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lannett Company Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Lannett Company Inc. has a 2.4 beta, while its volatility is 140.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lannett Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Lannett Company Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lannett Company Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Lannett Company Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, and a 31.20% upside potential. On the other hand, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 114.66% and its average price target is $25.33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Lannett Company Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.63% of Lannett Company Inc. shares and 0% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.1% of Lannett Company Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11%

For the past year Lannett Company Inc. had bullish trend while Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Lannett Company Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.