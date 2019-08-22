Comparing of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Trucking. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System Inc. 108 0.98 N/A 5.86 18.98 Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 18 0.29 N/A 2.09 8.07

Table 1 highlights Landstar System Inc. and Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Covenant Transportation Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Landstar System Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Landstar System Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Covenant Transportation Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 18.8% Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta indicates that Landstar System Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Landstar System Inc. Its rival Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Landstar System Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Covenant Transportation Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Landstar System Inc. and Covenant Transportation Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Landstar System Inc.’s downside potential is -1.35% at a $109 consensus price target. Competitively Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 62.60%. The results provided earlier shows that Covenant Transportation Group Inc. appears more favorable than Landstar System Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Landstar System Inc. shares and 77.9% of Covenant Transportation Group Inc. shares. Landstar System Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 21.8% are Covenant Transportation Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landstar System Inc. -0.81% 3.08% 5.1% 6.64% 2.18% 16.31% Covenant Transportation Group Inc. 10.49% 14.08% -9.7% -30.34% -41.88% -12.24%

For the past year Landstar System Inc. has 16.31% stronger performance while Covenant Transportation Group Inc. has -12.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Landstar System Inc. beats Covenant Transportation Group Inc.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. This segment provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. It serves automotive products, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, ammunition and explosives, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the companyÂ’s independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,535 tractors and 7,389 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.