Comparing of Lands’ End Inc. (LE) and Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) and Gaia Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA). The two are both Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lands’ End Inc. 15 0.22 N/A 0.10 114.74 Gaia Inc. 9 2.76 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lands’ End Inc. and Gaia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lands’ End Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 0.7% Gaia Inc. 0.00% -39.3% -32.4%

Volatility & Risk

Lands’ End Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gaia Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lands’ End Inc. are 2.2 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Gaia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Lands’ End Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gaia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Lands’ End Inc. and Gaia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lands’ End Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gaia Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Gaia Inc.’s potential upside is 161.96% and its average target price is $19.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lands’ End Inc. and Gaia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.8% and 69.5% respectively. Lands’ End Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.6% are Gaia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lands’ End Inc. -0.82% -9.47% -36.85% -39.81% -54.11% -23.29% Gaia Inc. -2.36% -22.42% -39.92% -49.43% -68.15% -44.21%

For the past year Lands’ End Inc. has stronger performance than Gaia Inc.

Summary

Lands’ End Inc. beats Gaia Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

LandsÂ’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End Inlet stores, and international shop-in-shops. As of January 27, 2017, it operated 216 LandsÂ’ End Shops at Sears; and 14 LandsÂ’ End Inlet stores. LandsÂ’ End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community that caters to a unique and underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 7,700 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices anytime, anywhere commercial free. Its subscribers have unlimited access to a library of inspiring films, cutting edge documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others that are available to its subscribers for digital streaming. The companyÂ’s content on its network is curated into three channels, including Yoga, Transformation, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. It complements its produced and owned content through long term, predominately exclusive, and licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.