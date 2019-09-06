Comparing of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRKP) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)

Both Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRKP) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) are each other’s competitor in the Property Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.44 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Leju Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Leju Holdings Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -2.5% -1.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Leju Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.68% are Leju Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 1.88% 3.61% 2.2% 5.75% 5.18% 15.08% Leju Holdings Limited -1.61% -10.95% -33.33% -22.3% -24.69% -12.86%

For the past year Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has 15.08% stronger performance while Leju Holdings Limited has -12.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats Leju Holdings Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.