Comparing of Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

This is a contrast between Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Southwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp Inc. 24 2.50 N/A 2.42 10.00 BOK Financial Corporation 82 3.37 N/A 6.55 12.28

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BOK Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Landmark Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than BOK Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Landmark Bancorp Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.1% BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Landmark Bancorp Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BOK Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s average price target is $275, while its potential upside is 1,077.73%. On the other hand, BOK Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 15.15% and its average price target is $89. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Landmark Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than BOK Financial Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Landmark Bancorp Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.4% and 39.8%. Insiders owned roughly 6% of Landmark Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of BOK Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landmark Bancorp Inc. -2.77% 1.19% 3.35% -6.98% -12.13% 4.24% BOK Financial Corporation -6.01% -5.43% -9.4% -9.37% -22.29% 9.71%

For the past year Landmark Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than BOK Financial Corporation

Summary

BOK Financial Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Landmark Bancorp Inc.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.