Comparing of Landec Corporation (LNDC) and S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) and S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) have been rivals in the Farm Products for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landec Corporation 11 0.58 N/A 0.27 41.84 S&W Seed Company 3 1.20 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Landec Corporation and S&W Seed Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Landec Corporation and S&W Seed Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landec Corporation 0.00% 2.6% 1.6% S&W Seed Company 0.00% -11% -6%

Volatility & Risk

Landec Corporation’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. S&W Seed Company’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Landec Corporation are 1 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor S&W Seed Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. S&W Seed Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Landec Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Landec Corporation and S&W Seed Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Landec Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 S&W Seed Company 0 0 0 0.00

Landec Corporation has a consensus price target of $13, and a 15.97% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Landec Corporation and S&W Seed Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 78.9%. 1.6% are Landec Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of S&W Seed Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landec Corporation 3.81% 15.51% 10.7% -12.46% -20.5% -5.66% S&W Seed Company 4.23% 10.86% -0.34% 28.7% -6.03% 63.54%

For the past year Landec Corporation has -5.66% weaker performance while S&W Seed Company has 63.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Landec Corporation beats S&W Seed Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses LandecÂ’s Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanford, California.