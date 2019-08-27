Comparing of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 4.56% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. -0.04% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.