Comparing of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCAHU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 4.56% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Landcadia Holdings II Inc.
|-0.04%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.3%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
South Mountain Merger Corp. beats Landcadia Holdings II Inc. on 2 of the 2 factors.
