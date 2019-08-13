Comparing of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)

We are contrasting Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Tortoise Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.93% 0% 0% 0% 1.03%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. was less bullish than Tortoise Acquisition Corp.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.