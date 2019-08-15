Comparing of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)

As Conglomerates companies, Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has 0.31% stronger performance while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has -1.61% weaker performance.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.