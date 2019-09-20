Comparing of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (LCA) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX)

Both Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) and DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. and DD3 Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31% DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45%

For the past year Landcadia Holdings II Inc. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.