Comparing of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.90% 7.30% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) N/A 79 23.82 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.45 1.81 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is 24.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 2.02% 0.75% 7.44% 7.4% 21.92% 18.18% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has stronger performance than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s peers.

Liquidity

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s peers Current Ratio is 3.10 and has 3.10 Quick Ratio. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Risk & Volatility

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s peers’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.