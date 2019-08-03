Comparing of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Since Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research Corporation 184 3.17 N/A 15.41 13.54 Universal Display Corporation 159 27.43 N/A 1.76 120.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lam Research Corporation and Universal Display Corporation. Universal Display Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lam Research Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Lam Research Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.7% 22.7% Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.63 beta indicates that Lam Research Corporation is 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Universal Display Corporation has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lam Research Corporation. Its rival Universal Display Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 4.4 respectively. Universal Display Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lam Research Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Lam Research Corporation and Universal Display Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Lam Research Corporation’s average price target is $217.25, while its potential upside is 6.45%. Competitively Universal Display Corporation has an average price target of $174.5, with potential downside of -15.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lam Research Corporation looks more robust than Universal Display Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lam Research Corporation and Universal Display Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.1% and 80.2% respectively. About 0.4% of Lam Research Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Universal Display Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lam Research Corporation -3.86% 9.03% 2.28% 22.04% 11.06% 53.2% Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59%

For the past year Lam Research Corporation was less bullish than Universal Display Corporation.

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats Universal Display Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.