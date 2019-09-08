Comparing of Lakeland Industries Inc. (LAKE) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries Inc. 11 0.85 N/A -0.11 0.00 LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 29 5.68 N/A 0.91 36.24

In table 1 we can see Lakeland Industries Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Lakeland Industries Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.9% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0.00% 18% 15.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that Lakeland Industries Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lakeland Industries Inc. are 5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Lakeland Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lakeland Industries Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63% and 80.2%. Insiders held 0.7% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.6% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lakeland Industries Inc. 6.77% -3.16% -13.19% -5.88% -20.52% 2.78% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -0.93% 18.05% 13.17% 39.27% -4.14% 39.97%

For the past year Lakeland Industries Inc. has weaker performance than LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors LeMaitre Vascular Inc. beats Lakeland Industries Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.