Comparing of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) and Its Competitors

As Savings & Loans company, Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has 12.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.72% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.00% 0.70% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. N/A 15 22.71 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1% -1% -7.76% -5.41% -12.34% -1.39% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has -1.39% weaker performance while Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s peers have 17.15% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.06 and its 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 31.02% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.