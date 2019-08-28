Comparing of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.27 N/A -6.84 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.2 shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential is 171.20% at a $25.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has smaller decline than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.