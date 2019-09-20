Comparing of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.66 N/A -6.84 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 69.20 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 95.12% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with consensus target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.