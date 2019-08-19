Comparing of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.92 N/A -6.84 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk & Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a beta of 2.2 and its 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $25.33, with potential upside of 159.53%. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 1,107.73%. Based on the results given earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.8% and 45.6% respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was less bearish than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.