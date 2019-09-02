Comparing of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.43 N/A -6.84 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Motif Bio plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Motif Bio plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Motif Bio plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

$25.33 is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 164.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are held by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share held by insiders are 5.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.