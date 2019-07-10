Comparing of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.97 N/A -6.84 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. Its rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$18.2 is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 90.58%. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 200.30%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.2% respectively. 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.