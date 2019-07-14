Comparing of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

As Biotechnology companies, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 19.03 N/A -6.84 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus target price of $18.2, and a 89.98% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.