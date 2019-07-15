Comparing of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.33 N/A -6.84 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and GTx Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.5 beta means La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. GTx Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 8.5 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, GTx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. GTx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and GTx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75 GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 130.23% for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company with average target price of $21.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and GTx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.2% respectively. About 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.7% of GTx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance while GTx Inc. has 33.33% stronger performance.

Summary

GTx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.