Comparing of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

As Biotechnology businesses, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.35 N/A -6.84 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 56.19 N/A -2.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.5 beta. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 1 3 2.75 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.25 is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 129.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares and 55.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 5% are La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.