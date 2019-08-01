Comparing of L Brands Inc. (LB) and Its Competitors

We are comparing L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of L Brands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of L Brands Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have L Brands Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Brands Inc. 0.00% -60.40% 7.40% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares L Brands Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio L Brands Inc. N/A 26 11.39 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

L Brands Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio L Brands Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for L Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L Brands Inc. 1 6 4 2.36 Industry Average 1.50 3.20 2.75 2.39

With consensus target price of $30.73, L Brands Inc. has a potential upside of 20.51%. As a group, Apparel Stores companies have a potential upside of 72.55%. Given L Brands Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L Brands Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of L Brands Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L Brands Inc. 0.39% -2.48% 4.13% -5.67% -16.4% 1.09% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year L Brands Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of L Brands Inc. are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, L Brands Inc.’s competitors have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. L Brands Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L Brands Inc.

Risk & Volatility

L Brands Inc. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, L Brands Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

L Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

L Brands Inc.’s competitors beat L Brands Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories. The company offers its products under the VictoriaÂ’s Secret, PINK, Bath & Body Works, La Senza, Henri Bendel, C.O. Bigelow, White Barn, and other brand names. L Brands, Inc. sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Greater China, which are primarily mall-based; through its Websites comprising VictoriasSecret.com, BathandBodyWorks.com, HenriBendel.com, and LaSenza.com; and through franchises, licenses, and wholesale partners. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,755 retail stores in the United States; 270 retail stores in Canada; 18 retail stores in the United Kingdom; and 31 retail stores in the Greater China area. It also operated 203 La Senza stores in 24 countries; 159 Bath & Body Works stores in 30 countries; 23 Victoria's Secret stores in 12 countries; 391 VictoriaÂ’s Secret Beauty and Accessories stores in 70 countries; and 5 PINK stores in 3 countries. The company was formerly known as Limited Brands, Inc. and changed its name to L Brands, Inc. in March 2013. L Brands, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.