Comparing of L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) and Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Railroads. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L.B. Foster Company 22 0.34 N/A -2.47 0.00 Union Pacific Corporation 169 5.16 N/A 8.42 21.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has L.B. Foster Company and Union Pacific Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L.B. Foster Company 0.00% -18.4% -6.5% Union Pacific Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta indicates that L.B. Foster Company is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Union Pacific Corporation’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of L.B. Foster Company is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Union Pacific Corporation is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. L.B. Foster Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Union Pacific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for L.B. Foster Company and Union Pacific Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score L.B. Foster Company 0 0 0 0.00 Union Pacific Corporation 1 2 5 2.63

Union Pacific Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $184.5 consensus target price and a 11.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

L.B. Foster Company and Union Pacific Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 82.2%. Insiders owned 4.8% of L.B. Foster Company shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Union Pacific Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) L.B. Foster Company -7.29% -9.31% 12.89% 36.17% 10.11% 52.01% Union Pacific Corporation 3.2% 4.93% 2.62% 11.9% 21.16% 30.18%

For the past year L.B. Foster Company has stronger performance than Union Pacific Corporation

Summary

Union Pacific Corporation beats L.B. Foster Company on 7 of the 9 factors.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services. In addition, this segment offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. The companyÂ’s Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides blending, injection, and metering equipment for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and tubular management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, and industrial water well and irrigation markets. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic. Its rail network includes 32,070 route miles linking the Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.