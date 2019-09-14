Comparing of KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)

We will be contrasting the differences between KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries Inc. 10 1.16 N/A -0.61 0.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 11 0.44 N/A -0.88 0.00

Demonstrates KVH Industries Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3% Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KVH Industries Inc. Its rival Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for KVH Industries Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

KVH Industries Inc.’s upside potential is 15.05% at a $12 average target price. Competitively Sonim Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 106.49%. The data provided earlier shows that Sonim Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than KVH Industries Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KVH Industries Inc. and Sonim Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 30.3%. About 10.6% of KVH Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85% Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73%

For the past year KVH Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Sonim Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sonim Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors KVH Industries Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.