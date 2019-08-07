Comparing of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

This is a contrast between Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kura Oncology Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta, while its volatility is 150.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s beta is 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.