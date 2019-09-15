Comparing of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 9.59 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 2.5 and it happens to be 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.54 beta is the reason why it is 154.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$22 is Kura Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 37.24%. Competitively Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $26.67, with potential upside of 201.02%. Based on the results given earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 75.6%. About 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.