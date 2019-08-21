Comparing of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta, while its volatility is 150.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.