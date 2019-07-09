Comparing of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 47.92 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kura Oncology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.65 beta. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.63 beta is the reason why it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $25.88, while its potential upside is 20.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares and 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. 11.6% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.