Comparing of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 15.39 N/A -7.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology Inc. has a beta of 2.5 and its 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kura Oncology Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kura Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.39% and an $22 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 30%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.