Comparing of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Krystal Biotech Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 while its Current Ratio is 33.3. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.43% are KemPharm Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 68.43% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.