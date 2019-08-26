Comparing of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) and Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Both Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) compete on a level playing field in the Security & Protection Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 19 3.05 N/A 0.06 404.10 Wrap Technologies Inc. 6 859.54 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Wrap Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Wrap Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Wrap Technologies Inc. is 13 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.3. Wrap Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Wrap Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Wrap Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.87% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. with average price target of $20.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Wrap Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Wrap Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 3.7% 8.21% 56.21% 64.55% 94.55% 74.95% Wrap Technologies Inc. -4.55% -20.72% -28.06% 43.88% 100.83% 53.02%

For the past year Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Wrap Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. beats Wrap Technologies Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne, as well as command, control, and communications systems. The Public Safety & Security segment designs, engineers, deploys, operates, integrates, maintains, and operates security and surveillance solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, government, and commercial customers. The company serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers; and critical infrastructure, power generation, power transport, nuclear energy, financial, IT, healthcare, education, transportation, and petro-chemical industries, as well as government and military customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.