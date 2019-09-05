Comparing of Kraton Corporation (KRA) and Delta Technology Holdings Limit (:)

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) and Delta Technology Holdings Limit (:) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton Corporation 31 0.46 N/A 3.91 7.85 Delta Technology Holdings Limit N/A 0.00 N/A -7.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kraton Corporation and Delta Technology Holdings Limit.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kraton Corporation and Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 3.8% Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.21% of Kraton Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.08% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of Kraton Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.8% of Delta Technology Holdings Limit’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43% Delta Technology Holdings Limit 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Kraton Corporation beats Delta Technology Holdings Limit.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.