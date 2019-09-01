Comparing of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 1.92 N/A -0.26 0.00 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Barnwell Industries Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.97 shows that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Barnwell Industries Inc. has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Barnwell Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Barnwell Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Barnwell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Barnwell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 58.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Barnwell Industries Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 34.6%. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, 5.2% are Barnwell Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 47.67% stronger performance while Barnwell Industries Inc. has -24.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats Barnwell Industries Inc.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.