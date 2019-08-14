Comparing of Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.34 N/A 1.01 26.95 Ingevity Corporation 101 2.80 N/A 3.99 24.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Koppers Holdings Inc. and Ingevity Corporation. Ingevity Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Koppers Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ingevity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2%

Liquidity

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Ingevity Corporation which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Ingevity Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. and Ingevity Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $34, while its potential upside is 17.57%. Competitively Ingevity Corporation has an average target price of $115.67, with potential upside of 41.94%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ingevity Corporation looks more robust than Koppers Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.2% of Ingevity Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ingevity Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Ingevity Corporation

Summary

Ingevity Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Koppers Holdings Inc.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.